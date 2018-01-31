Watch Eryk Anders’ Brutal Knockout of Rafael Natal (UFC KO of the Week)

Eryk Anders may have flown under the radar en route to the UFC, but he made an immediate impact in his Octagon debut with this brutal knockout of former UFC middleweight contender Rafael Natal. Anders moves into the spotlight this weekend when he faces former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida on the Brazilian’s home turf at UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday in Belém, Brazil.

