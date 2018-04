Watch Dustin Poirier Make Quick Work of Bobby Green (UFC on FOX 29 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier made quick work of Bobby Green at UFC 199 in June 2016. Relive his first-round knockout over “King.” Poirier meets Justin Gaethje in a pivotal lightweight matchup in the main event of UFC on FOX 29 on Saturday in Glendale, Az.

