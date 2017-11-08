Watch Dustin Poirier Destroy Diego Ferreira (UFC Norfolk Free Fight)

               

November 8, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

In his first lightweight fight in the UFC, Dustin Poirier delivered an impressive Performance of the Night back in 2015. Next he faces the former lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, in the main event of UFC Fight Night Forfolk live on Saturday on FS1.

TRENDING > Dana White is Getting into Promoting Boxing, ‘100 Percent’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 11, for full UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis in a pivotal lightweight match-up, while UFC mainstays Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez take the co-main event slot.

