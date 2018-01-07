Watch Douglas Lima Head-Kick KO Ben Saunders (Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Look back at Bellator 100 Douglas Lima vs. Ben Saunders. And don’t miss Douglas Lima’s upcoming fight at Bellator 192.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Blasts Showtime ‘Weasel’ Stephen Espinoza Over Pay-Per-View Numbers

Lima will put his welterweight title on the line against UFC import Rory MacDonald in the Bellator 192 main event on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles. In addition to the title fight, Bellator 192 also features the opening round of the promotion’s Heavyweight Grand Prix, a showdown between Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen.