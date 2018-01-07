HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Douglas Lima Head-Kick KO Ben Saunders (Full Fight Video)

January 7, 2018
January 7, 2018

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Look back at Bellator 100 Douglas Lima vs. Ben Saunders. And don’t miss Douglas Lima’s upcoming fight at Bellator 192.

Lima will put his welterweight title on the line against UFC import Rory MacDonald in the Bellator 192 main event on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles. In addition to the title fight, Bellator 192 also features the opening round of the promotion’s Heavyweight Grand Prix, a showdown between Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen.

               

