Watch Donald Cerrone Blast Rick Story (UFC Poland Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald Cerrone will be making his seventh consecutive UFC start at welterweight at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Gdansk, Poland. He’ll square off with Darren Till in the main event, trying to right the ship following back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler.

Cerrone has been on a four-fight winning streak prior to the recent skid.

Before he tries to get back on track against Till, check out one of his more impressive performances at welterweight. Cerrone took the fight to Rick Story, taking him out in the second round of their UFC 202 bout.

Here’s the full UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till fight card and start times.

