               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee

featuredKevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Teases His UFC Return, Names Several Possible Opponents

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredCoach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

Watch Derrick Lewis Pummel Viktor Pesta to Kick Off Winning Streak (UFC 216 Free Fight)

October 1, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Derrick Lewis started a six-fight win streak with a victory over Viktor Pesta in his hometown at UFC 192 in 2015. He next faces former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Reacts to Being Co-Main Event Behind Ferguson vs. Lee at UFC 216

Tony Ferguson squares off with Kevin Lee in the UFC 216 main event, as the two vie for the interim UFC lightweight championship. In addition to that bout, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson puts his belt on the line for the eleventh time when he meets Ray Borg in the co-main event. If Johnson wins, he separates himself from Anderson Silva and takes sole possession of the UFC record for most career title defenses.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA