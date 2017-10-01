Watch Derrick Lewis Pummel Viktor Pesta to Kick Off Winning Streak (UFC 216 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Derrick Lewis started a six-fight win streak with a victory over Viktor Pesta in his hometown at UFC 192 in 2015. He next faces former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Reacts to Being Co-Main Event Behind Ferguson vs. Lee at UFC 216

Tony Ferguson squares off with Kevin Lee in the UFC 216 main event, as the two vie for the interim UFC lightweight championship. In addition to that bout, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson puts his belt on the line for the eleventh time when he meets Ray Borg in the co-main event. If Johnson wins, he separates himself from Anderson Silva and takes sole possession of the UFC record for most career title defenses.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram