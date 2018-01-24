Watch Derek Brunson Crumble Dan Kelly: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Derek Brunson make short work of Dan Kelly at UFC Fight Night 110. Brunson faces Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC on FOX 27 on Jan. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 27, on MMAWeekly.com for UFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT with Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson headlining the Charlotte fight card.