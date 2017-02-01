HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Dennis Bermudez Be a Reporter at Super Bowl Media Day

February 1, 2017
MMA media up to no good again.

There’s no doubt that UFC Fight Night Houston headliner Dennis Bermudez is one of the best featherweights in the world. Being a reporter, however, may not be his thing.

Still, the 145-pound badass got to flex his journalistic skill for a day and brought a UFC camera crew with him to Super Bowl LI media day. Questions from Bermudez ranged from asking players if they can bench press him to telling Cooper Manning, brother to Peyton and Eli, that he looked like he could be their brother. Glorious.

Check out the UFC clip below. To the footage!

