Watch Demian Maia Submit Neil Magny (UFC 214 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Demian Maia‘s Performance of the Night victory over Neil Magny back in 2015 in the middle of Maia’s current seven-fight win streak. Maia faces Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship in the UFC 214 co-main event.

