Watch David Branch Get the Better of Krzysztof Jotko (UFC Pittsburgh Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out former World Series of Fighting dual-division champ David Branch’s return to the Octagon, as he bested Krzysztof Jotko at UFC 211.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, Sept. 16. The first UFC Fight Night 116 bout is slated to begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

