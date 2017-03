Watch Daniel Cormier Take Out Rumble Johnson to Take the Title (UFC 210 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will face off for the second time at UFC 210 on April 8 for the light heavyweight title. Watch their first showdown, where Cormier took out Johnson to claim the belt.

