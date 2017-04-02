Watch Daniel Cormier Put Dan Henderson to Sleep (UFC 210 Free Fight)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Before earning a title shot against Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier defeated Dan Henderson at UFC 173. Cormier next defends his belt versus Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 on April 8.
TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Want Conor McGregor
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Apr 03, 20176 Views
Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier talks about what makes him a warrior inside the Octagon. Cormier faces Anthony Johnson at UFC 210.