Watch Daniel Cormier Put Dan Henderson to Sleep (UFC 210 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before earning a title shot against Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier defeated Dan Henderson at UFC 173. Cormier next defends his belt versus Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 on April 8.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Want Conor McGregor

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram