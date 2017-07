Watch Daniel Cormier Dominate Dan Henderson (UFC 214 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before Daniel Cormier faces Jon Jones at UFC 214 check out his victory over Dan Henderson at UFC 173 back in 2014. Jones looks to recapture the title he never lost inside the Octagon in the rematch against “DC.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Shoulder Shrugs Floyd Mayweather

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram