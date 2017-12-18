Watch Cris Cyborg Destroy Leslie Smith in Her UFC Debut (UFC 219 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Back at UFC 198 in Brazil featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her UFC debut in emphatic fashion against veteran Leslie Smith. Cyborg next faces her toughest competition to date when she meets Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 219 on December 30, live on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

