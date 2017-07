Watch Cris Cyborg Crush Leslie Smith in Her Octagon Debut (UFC 214 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Cris Cyborg wasted no time making a lasting impressing in her UFC debut against Leslie Smith in Brazil at UFC 198 last year. Cyborg faces Tonya Evinger for the vacant featherweight championship at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

