Watch Cowboy Cerrone’s Head-Kick KO of Jim Miller (UFC Austin Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone knock Jim Miller out when the two met inside the octagon back in 2014. Cerrone headlines UFC Fight Night 126 against Yancy Medeiros in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

