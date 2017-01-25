Watch Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Get the ‘Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out’ Treatment

Get some.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. continue to be the centerpieces for what is the most fictitious fight build-up of all time. This is mostly because Floyd won’t let it go and wants to keep his name in the press, and it doesn’t look like he’ll shut up about it any time soon.

But every so often there’s a piece of the hype that’s worth listening to or watching for a couple minutes. This video is part of those moments.

YouTuber Adam Arnali gave the fight the “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out” treatment and it’s worth your time, especially if you get nostalgic about the 1980s (like us) when someone mentions the NES.

To the footage!