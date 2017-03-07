HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Cody Garbrandt Tap Out to Girlfriend’s Family in Insurance Ad

March 7, 2017
Cody Garbrandt has made it big, you guys.

First the guy wins the UFC bantamweight title in what was the best performance anyone has ever had against Dominick Cruz. Then he got this tattoo and we all questioned what the hell he was thinking. And now Cody is the star of his very own commercial.

The 135-pound champ plays himself in this advertisement for GEICO wherein he meets his girlfriend’s family. What ensues is Cody putting his acting skills to the test with fighter clichés that make us angry at writers and directors who think that crap is funny. 

“I’m tapping out,” he says. OMG HOLLYWOOD THAT’S SO ORIGINAL AND FUNNY LOLOLOL

To the footage.

  • Johnny Bigrig

    Holy s–t, the acting.. How does he get a national commercial when so many others don’t?

               

