Watch Chris Weidman Pummel Vitor Belfort (UFC 210 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Chris Weidman defended his belt for the fourth time and moved to 13-0 with a TKO victory over Vitor Belfort at UFC 187. Now, after suffering the first two losses in his career, he looks to get back on track when he faces Gegard Mousasi in the co-main event at UFC 210 on April 8 in Buffalo, N.Y.

