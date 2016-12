Watch Chael Sonnen Beat Tito Ortiz … in 1998 (video)

(Courtesy of FloWrestling)

Yes, we realize it was a collegiate wrestling match, but Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz have met in competition in the past. Getting ready for their upcoming MMA fight at Bellator 170 on Jan. 21 in California, take a look back at the time they met in college and Sonnen dominated Ortiz.

