Watch Brandon Moreno Win by Submission in UFC Debut (UFC Mexico City Free Fight)

Courtesy of UFC
Check out Brandon Moreno‘s UFC debut – a victory over Louis Smolka at UFC Fight Night Portland last year before his main event battle with Sergio Pettis. Pettis vs. Moreno goes down Saturday, August 5 on FS1.
