Watch Both of Floyd Mayweather’s Wins Over Marcos Maidana

Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana clashed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the closest, most competitive brawl of the pound-for-pound champ’s career. Mayweather returns to the ring to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a 12-round showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – live Saturday, August 26th.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Talks Future After Floyd Mayweather

After a tight first fight, Mayweather reasserted his dominance against Maidana in a rematch at the MGM Grand in September of 2014.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram