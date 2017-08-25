                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Weigh-in Face-Off

Conor McGregor

featuredWatch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor final press faceoff

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Face Off at Final Press Conference

Dana White head down on Jon Jones

featuredDana White: Jon Jones is the Best Ever, but This Might Be the End of His Career

Watch Both of Floyd Mayweather’s Wins Over Marcos Maidana

August 25, 2017
NoNo Comments

Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana clashed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the closest, most competitive brawl of the pound-for-pound champ’s career. Mayweather returns to the ring to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a 12-round showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – live Saturday, August 26th.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Talks Future After Floyd Mayweather

After a tight first fight, Mayweather reasserted his dominance against Maidana in a rematch at the MGM Grand in September of 2014.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

-->
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA