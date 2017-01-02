Watch BJ Penn Tap Out Kenny Florian (UFC Phoenix Free Fight)
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn and Kenny Florian met in the main event of UFC 101 with Penn winning by submission. “The Prodigy” returns against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night Phoenix on January 15.
