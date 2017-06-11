Watch Bethe Correia Knock Out Shayna Baszler (UFC Singapore Free Fight)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Check out Bethe Correia‘s knockout victory over Shayna Baszler back in 2014. Correia faces Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Fight Night Singapore on June 17.
Jun 11, 201743 Views
