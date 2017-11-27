Watch Bellator Champ Julia Budd’s Full First Fight with Arlene Blencowe

Julia Budd won the inaugural women’s Bellator featherweight championship by defeating Marloes Coenen at Bellator 174 in March. Prior to that, she battle through a tough, close fight with Arlene Blencowe. Now, Budd will make the first defense of her title at Bellator 189 in a rematch with Blencowe.

But first, ahead of their rematch, check out the full first fight between Julia Budd and Arlene Blencowe.

