Watch as Jimi Manuwa Becomes First Man to KO Ovince Saint Preux (UFC London Free Fight)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Jimi Manuwa became the first person to ever knock out Ovince Saint Preux, when they fought at UFC 204. Manuwa faces Corey Anderson in the main event of UFC Fight Night London on March 18.
Mar 16, 201746 Views
