HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Now Believes Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Will Happen

Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva

featuredKelvin Gastelum Asks For, Receives Anderson Silva for Next Fight

Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

featuredKelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort in the First (UFC Fortaleza Results)

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

Watch as Jimi Manuwa Becomes First Man to KO Ovince Saint Preux (UFC London Free Fight)

March 15, 2017
1 Comment

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jimi Manuwa became the first person to ever knock out Ovince Saint Preux, when they fought at UFC 204. Manuwa faces Corey Anderson in the main event of UFC Fight Night London on March 18.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Now Believes Conor McGregor vs. Fl...

Mar 16, 20173 Comments46 Views

Dana White at one time said no way, not ever, but he is now a believer that a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will

James Krause

TUF 25’s James Krause...

Upon returning home from the TUF 25 fighter house,

Mar 15, 2017

Angela Lee to Defend ONE Ch...

Angela Lee is set for a quick turnaround. The

Mar 15, 2017

Nate Landwehr: ‘IR...

Nate Landwehr (8-2) takes on Bellator veteran Julio Cesar

Mar 15, 2017

  • I’ve made 104,000 bucks in 2016 by working online from my house a­n­d I did that by w­o­r­k­i­n­g part time f­o­r 3+ h each day. I was following a business opportunity I came across online and I am so happy that i made so much money. It’s so beginner friendly a­­n­­d I am just so thankful that i learned about it. Here is what i did… http://www.wzurl­.­me/tEXzrw

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA