Watch Anthony Johnson Nearly Take Kevin Burns’ Head Off (UFC 210 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Digging deep into his UFC past, check out Anthony “Rumble” Johnson‘s thunderous head-kick knockout of Kevin Burns. Johnson returns to the Octagon at UFC 210, where he will challenge light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the title.

