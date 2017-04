Watch Andre Harrison Take the Belt from Lance Palmer at WSOF 35 (Full Fight)

(Courtesy of mmaworldseries)

Lance Palmer and Andre Harrison battled for the featherweight title at Turning Stone Resort Casino on March 18, 2017. One of the most anticipated match-ups in the featherweight division ended with the crowning a new champion.

