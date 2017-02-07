Watch Anderson Silva Destroy Chael Sonnen in Their Rematch (UFC 208 Free Fight)
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Anderson Silva extended his consecutive title defenses record to 10 when he defeated Chael Sonnen at UFC 148. Silva faces Derek Brunson in the co-main event at UFC 208 on Saturday.
