Watch Amanda Nunes Take the Belt from Miesha Tate (UFC 213 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

At UFC 200 last July, Amanda Nunes took the bantamweight belt from Miesha Tate. A year later Nunes headlines UFC 213 where she is set to meet Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday, July 8.

