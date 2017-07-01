Watch Amanda Nunes Take the Belt from Miesha Tate (UFC 213 Free Fight)
(Courtesy of UFC)
At UFC 200 last July, Amanda Nunes took the bantamweight belt from Miesha Tate. A year later Nunes headlines UFC 213 where she is set to meet Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday, July 8.
Jul 01, 2017
