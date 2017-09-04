Watch Amanda Nunes Take Out Sheila Gaff in UFC Debut (UFC 215 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Amanda Nunes‘ UFC debut in Rio De Janeiro at UFC 163 back in 2013. Nunes faces Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event at UFC 215 on Saturday, September 9 live on Pay-Per-View.

Nunes puts her belt on the line against Shevchenko at UFC 215 in a rematch of their bout from last year, which Nunes won. They were supposed to have fought at UFC 213, but Nunes had to withdraw due to health issues on the day of the fight. If they make it all the way to the cage, Shevchenko will not only be looking to exact revenge, she’ll be looking to take Nunes’ title belt.

