Watch Amanda Nunes Beat Miesha Tate for UFC Belt (UFC 207 Free Fight Video)

December 22, 2016
1 Comment

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Amanda Nunes become the bantamweight champion with her victory over Miesha Tate at UFC 200. Nunes faces Ronda Rousey in the main event of UFC 207 on Friday, Dec. 30, live on Pay-Per-View.

