Watch Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko’s First Fight Ahead of UFC 213 Rematch

(Courtesy of UFC)

Amanda Nunes will defend her women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event at T-Mobile Arena on July 8. The two talented bantamweights first met at UFC 196 in March of 2016.

