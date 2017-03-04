Watch Alistair Overeem Crumple Mark Hunt (UFC 209 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Alistair Overeem putting Mark Hunt face-first on the canvas at UFC 209 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

