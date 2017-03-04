Watch Alistair Overeem Crumple Mark Hunt (UFC 209 Highlights)
Check out Alistair Overeem putting Mark Hunt face-first on the canvas at UFC 209 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Khabib Nurmagomedov issued an apology to the fans, UFC, and Tony Ferguson for having to be pulled from the UFC 209 co-main event.