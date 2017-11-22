Watch Alistair Overeem Bust Up Junior Dos Santos in the UFC Knockout of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Alistair Overeem bust up Junior Dos Santos in the UFC Knockout of the Week. Overeem next steps into the Octagon opposite Francis Ngannou at UFC 218 on Dec. 2 in Detroit, with a possible heavyweight title shot on the line.

