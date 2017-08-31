Watch Alexander Volkov’s One-Sided Win Over Roy Nelson (UFC Rotterdam Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Alexander Volkov‘s one-sided win over Roy Nelson. Volkov faces Stefan Struve in the main event of UFC Fight Night Rotterdam on September 2.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Addresses Conor McGregor’s Back-of-the-Head Punches

Volkov is currently seated at No. 7 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. Struve sits at No. 8. A victory over Struve would certainly vault Volkov up the division and put him in the fights he needs to get to a title shot.

UFC Fight Night 115 Fight Card

Main Card (3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Stefan Struve (28-8) vs. Alexander Volkov (28-6)

Siyar Bahadurzada (22-6-1) vs. Rob Wilkinson (11-0)

Marion Reneau (7-3-1) vs. Talita Bernardo (5-1)

Leon Edwards (13-3) vs. Bryan Barberena (13-4)

Prelim Card (11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Darren Till (14-0-1) vs. Bojan Velickovic (15-4-1)

Mairbek Taisumov (25-5) vs. Felipe Silva (8-0)

Michel Prazeres (22-2) vs. Mads Burnell (8-1)

Rustam Khabilov (21-3) vs. Desmond Green (20-5)

Francimar Barroso (19-5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (8-1)

Mike Santiago (21-9) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (12-1)

Bojan Mihajlovic (10-5) vs. Abdul Kerim-Edilov (16-4)

Thibault Gouti (11-3) vs. Andrew Holbrook (12-1)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram