Watch ACB 62: Shabily vs. Townsend Live for Free, Saturday at 11 am ET



(Courtesy of FITE TV. For all account and technical enquiries, contact www.fite.tv.)

Watch ACB 62: Shabily vs. Townsend live and free on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

ACB 62: Shabily vs. Townsend Fight Card

ALEXANDR SHABLIY vs. ADAM TOWNSEND – CANCELED

Akop Stepanyan vs. Felipe Cruz – NEW MAIN EVENT

Jonas Billstein vs. Grachik Bozinyan

Michail Tsarev vs. Igor Fernandes

Alexander Peduson vs. Artak Nazaryan

Sergei Bilostenniy vs. TBD

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Cory Hendricks

Isaac Pimentel vs. Valeriy Khazhirokov

(Fight card subject to change.)

