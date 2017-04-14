HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch ACB 57: Magomedov vs. Yan Live for Free, Saturday at 10 am ET

April 14, 2017
No Comments
ACB 57: Magomedov vs Yan (Прямая трансляция) Live Stream

(Courtesy of FITE TV. For all account and technical enquiries, contact www.fite.tv.)

Watch ACB 57: Magomedov vs. Yan live and free on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. 

When young Russian MMA prospects Petr Yan and Magomed Magomedov met in the cage for the first time, their names were known only to a few specialists. But what they showcased in that bout has elevated them to superstar level in Russian Mixed Martial Arts.

The dramatic fight between two equally-skilled athletes brought everything that MMA has to offer: vicious strikes and knee hits, stunning ground and pound, spinning moves and the art of wrestling.

ACB 57: Magomedov vs. Yan Fight Card

Main Event: PETR YAN (Russia) VS MAGOMED MAGOMEDOV (Russia) – Bantamweight

  • Vyacheslav Vasilevskiy (Russia) VS Ibrahim Chuzhigaev (Russia) – Middleweight
  • Alexander Sarnavskiy (Russia) VS Eduard Vartanyan (Russia) – Lightweight
  • Ustarmagomed Gadzhidaudov (Russia)VS Rasul Shovhalov (Russia) – Lightweight
  • Azamat Murzakanov (Russia) VS Konstantin Erokhin (Russia) – Lightheavyweight
  • Ruslan Abiltarov (Ukraine) VS Rasul Albashanov (Russia) – Flyweight
  • Matheus Mattos (Brazil) VS Magomed Ginazov (Russia) – Bantamweight
  • Akop Stepanyan (Russia) VS Mohamed Kokov (Russia) – Featherweight
  • Maxim Futin (Russia) VS Isa Umarov (Russia) – Lightheavyweight
  • Alexander Peduson (Russia) VS Rasul Ediev(Russia) – Featherweight
  • David Cubas (Peru) VS Rustam Asuev (Russia) – Featherweight
  • Ukinori Akazava (Japan) VS Ramazan Kuramagomedov (Russia) – Welterweight

