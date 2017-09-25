               

Watch Aaron Pico’s One-Punch KO of Justin Linn (Bellator 183 Full Fight Video)

September 25, 2017
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Check out Aaron Pico’s first-round knockout of Justin Linn from Saturday’s Bellator 183 in this full fight video.

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz: Alpha Male Occupies TJ Dillashaw’s Head Space

For a full run-down of Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull, including Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire’s battle, Paul Daley’s blistering knockout, Roy Nelson’s promotional debut, and more, check out our Bellator 183 recap and full results.

