Watch a Sneak Peak of Ronda Rousey in ‘Blindspot’

April 28, 2017
1 Comment

Ronda Rousey is still making headlines, and she isn’t even scheduled to fight … yet.

Last week, Ronda was in the news with her engagement to Travis Browne (congrats, you guys). And this week? Well, Ronda is getting ready to make her debut on NBC’s “Blindspot.”

In a video the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion posted on Twitter, Rousey is featured in a sneak peak of her upcoming part on the hit show.

We still don’t know if we’ll ever see Ronda in the Octagon again. But one thing’s for sure — we can’t say she’s been inactive outside of the cage.

  Jason bourne

    Cool

               

