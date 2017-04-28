Watch a Sneak Peak of Ronda Rousey in ‘Blindspot’

Ronda Rousey is still making headlines, and she isn’t even scheduled to fight … yet.

Last week, Ronda was in the news with her engagement to Travis Browne (congrats, you guys). And this week? Well, Ronda is getting ready to make her debut on NBC’s “Blindspot.”

In a video the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion posted on Twitter, Rousey is featured in a sneak peak of her upcoming part on the hit show.

Quick promo for my @nbcblindspot guest appearance airing this Wednesday, May 3rd at 8pm/7c on @NBC pic.twitter.com/PkSiDoceHN — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 27, 2017

We still don’t know if we’ll ever see Ronda in the Octagon again. But one thing’s for sure — we can’t say she’s been inactive outside of the cage.