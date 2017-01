Watch 67-Year-Old Ric Flair Deadlift 400 Pounds. Seriously. Woooo!

What did you do today?

Did you deadlift 400 pounds like the 67-year-old Nature Boy Ric Flair?

I doubt it. And picking up your iPhone to check your Facebook feed 300 times doesn’t really count.

In fact, do you even lift, bro?

Flair is sending a not-so-subtle message to the world that despite his age, he still works hard for the money.

Would you expect anything less from the 16-time world heavyweight champion?

Legend.