Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Intends to End His Career with Bellator

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

New UFC Champ Germaine de Randamie Owes Holly Holm a Rematch

Germaine de Randamie Grabs Title Over Holly Holm Amidst Controversy (UFC 208 Results)

UFC 208 Holm vs de Randamie Live Results

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Live Results and Fight Stats

Was the Anderson Silva Decision the Right Call? (UFC 208 Fight Highlights)

February 12, 2017
2 Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Was the judges’ decision correct in the Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson fight at UFC 208 in Brooklyn?

Gunnar Nelson at UFC 194

Gunnar Nelson Returns in UFC London Co-Main E...

Feb 14, 2017No Comments19 Views

Gunnar Nelson returns after nearly a year out of the Octagon for the UFC Fight Night 107 co-main event on March 18 in London.

Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Intends to End His Ca...

Former Pride champion Fedor Emelianenko doesn't appear likely to

Feb 14, 2017
Cheick Kongo

Cheick Kongo, 41, Showing N...

Cheick Kongo may be 41 years of age, but

Feb 13, 2017

Jacare Souza: ‘I̵...

Third-ranked middleweight Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza wants a title shot,

Feb 13, 2017
  • Gonorriento

    Boring fight

    • Joe Dog

      Boring comment.

               

