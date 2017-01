Was Ben Saunders’ Win Over Court McGee Controversial? Here’s The Scorecard

Welterweights Ben Saunders and Court McGee fought to a decision on the UFC Fight Night 103 main card and some felt like the decision was controversial.

RELATED > Ben Saunders Scores Controversial Win Over Court McGee (UFC Phoenix Fight Highlights)

Saunders started out strong, but as the fight wore on McGee battled back in his typical fashion. Check out the fight scorecard.

