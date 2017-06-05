HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

War Machine (Jon Koppenhaver) Sentenced, Could Be in Prison for Life

June 5, 2017
No Comments

UFC veteran Jon “War Machine” Koppenhaver, 35, was sentenced on Monday after being convicted on 29 counts in March. War Machine is now Koppenhaver’s legal name, though he used his birth name in court proceedings.

War Machine was sentenced to 36 years to life. His sentence includes the possibility of parole after 36 years, which would be at 71 years of age. 

The former Bellator fighter and The Ultimate Fighter 6 contestant faced charges that included kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder stemming from an altercation between him, his former girlfriend Christy Mack, and a male acquaintance of Mack’s, Corey Thomas. The incident took place at Mack’s Las Vegas home.

Jon Koppenhaver - War MachineWar Machine was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and local law enforcement officers on Aug. 15, 2014, in Simi Valley, Calif., after having fled Las Vegas sometime after the brutal Aug. 8 attack involving Mack and Thomas.

A Las Vegas jury found War Machine guilty of kidnapping and sexually assault, among other charges, according to the Associated Press. Jurors were deadlocked on two attempted murder charges, but found him guilty on 29 charges.

Although War Machine had initially pleaded not guilty to all counts, his attorney, Jay Leiderman, admitted during trial to at least 8 of the lesser counts, which included domestic battery charges.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

War Machine was under contract with Bellator MMA at the time of his arrest, but was immediately released following the incident. He finished his career with a 14-5 record.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Fight Poster

UFC 212 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters May...

Jun 05, 2017No Comments7 Views

The Brazilian Athletic Commission of MMA (CABMMA) released the medical suspensions stemming from Saturday's UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway event in Rio de Janeiro.

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

Demetrious Johnson Claims U...

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is fed up with

Jun 05, 2017
Oscar De La Hoya - Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya on Mayweat...

With a high profile boxing match to promote, Oscar

Jun 05, 2017

Demetrious Johnson: Bullyin...

Quiet no more, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson on

Jun 05, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA