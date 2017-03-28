War Machine at Peace with Conviction, Apologizes to Christy Mack

UFC veteran Jon “War Machine” Koppenhaver, 35, was recently convicted on 29 counts. He faces the possibility of life in prison. War Machine is now Koppenhaver’s legal name, though he used his birth name during court proceedings.

The former Bellator fighter and The Ultimate Fighter 6 contestant faced 32 charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder, stemming from an altercation between him, former girlfriend Christy Mack, and a male acquaintance of Mack’s, Corey Thomas. The incident took place at Mack’s Las Vegas home.

A Las Vegas jury found War Machine guilty of kidnapping and sexually assault, among other charges, according to the Associated Press. Jurors were deadlocked on two attempted murder charges, but found him guilty on 29 of the 32 charges. As such, he faces sentencing of up to life in prison.

War Machine on Tuesday released a lengthy statement via Twitter from the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where he is currently being detained prior to sentencing. In his statement, he said that he is at peace with where he is at, having found God, and hoped that Mack would someday be able to forgive him for the man he was.

War Machine is scheduled for sentencing on May 10, 2017. Below is his Twitter statement in full:

“Well, that didn’t go very well, now did it? Would you believe me, though, if I said that I have nothing but joy inside, even now as I am sure to receive some type of life sentence? It’s true. Often times I have heard men in neighboring cells go to their cells and cry after receiving such news, but how can I? How can I cry tears of sorrow over the circumstances responsible for saving my soul? These circumstances are what has transformed me into a real man, how can I disrespect god by weeping over them? How much is a soul worth? Is a life sentence too high a price? Not at all, I gladly trade this false life in for the real one to come; I have been nothing but blessed by all of this. Now, if only I could somehow receive Christy’s forgiveness… And if only I could one day hear that she too had been saved! That would remove every last bit of tarnish from this tragedy. CHRISTY: I am sorry for the man that I was, I am sorry for hurting you. One day, when enough time has passed, and when your wounds are fully healed, I hope that you will write to me, or, perhaps, even visit me, so that I can apologize completely, and so that I can tell you about all that I have found in regard to god. He is real and can heal and complete you deep inside, if only you knew the full extent to which he had healed me… I will never cease to pray for you. MELISSA & SHANNAH: You have been the best sisters a guy could ever ask for, I love you two so much. BRANDON: You have gone far above and beyond the call of duty as a friend, I’m still in awe of all you have done. STACI: Thank you for your service to god, without you I may never have been found. PHIL: Thakk you for your presence at court, sorry for failing you as a protege. HERMAN: Sorry for failing you as a mentor, you have grown into a good man, I am proud of you. JULIA: You have been a true gift from god, if only… And to the rest of my loved ones: Never worry about me, I am at peace, I am alive and happy for the first time in my life.

CLARK COUNTY DETENTION CENTER KOPPENHAVER #2519422″

