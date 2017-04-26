HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - UFC 178

featuredDana White Claims UFC Shot Down $5 Billion Offer

featuredAl Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

featuredCub Swanson Outclasses Artem Lobov (UFC Nashville Results)

UFC Nashville Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov Live Results and Fight Stats

Want Diego Sanchez to Retire? Shut Your Mouth Right Now

April 26, 2017
No Comments

Diego Sanchez has found it difficult trying to get back into UFC title contention over the past few years, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to hang up his gloves.

Following a knockout loss to Al Iaquinta at UFC Fight Night 108 on Saturday, many people have been weighing in on whether or not it is time for Sanchez to call it a career. 

For those who doubt him, Sanchez has a simple message. “You’re not me, so just shut your mouths right now.”

After losing to Iaquinta, it appears Sanchez didn’t even let retirement cross his mind. He’s made a career of providing exciting fights for fans and is intent on continuing to do so.

“I choose to believe in my dream! I am confident, I am experienced, I am still very healthy, young for my physical age and more driven and hungry for success than ever,” said the 35-year-old winner of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. “So I choose to continue to roar like a lion for the lord Jesus and do what I do and that’s fight on!”

TRENDING > Al Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

 

This is a heart felt message for all the supporters of what I do but more importantly what I stand for as a athlete a man and warrior of the octagon, after evaluating the situation with a clear mind I have two options? The first is to feel sorry for myself start doubting myself, god and everything that makes me a winner? Thinking negative like many people would and even are the people that are not in my shoes the people who have no clue and just are so fast to throw out retirement and this and that? YOUR NOT ME! So just shut your mouths right now before even saying it, ITS NOT YOURS TO SAY! I speak from the heart and do not sugar coat SHIT! so there’s that path the quitters path? Or there is the DIEGO path what being a Lionheart is all about it’s about picking your self up when you fall learning how you fell and how to prevent it from happening again? This was the first KO of my career some fighters experience it more than ounce in over a decade of fighting the very best UFC has put in front of a man. Loosing is a part of this sport, I choose to believe in my god given abilities and had work earned talent! I choose to believe in my dream! I am confident, I am experienced, i am still very healthy, young for my physical age and more driven and hungry for success than ever. So I choose to continue to roar like a lion for the lord Jesus and do what I do and that’s fight ON! To all my fans and friends that believe in me I love you guys! To all my family that loves me and has there concerns let me assure you I have been tested at the best facilities In The world my cognitive health is the same if not better than it’s ever been I’m sharp sober minded and extremely healthy so I know it hurts to see a warrior you love fall but it’s part of it and when I am no longer able to compete with the best fighters in the world i will look to what is next! As for now I’m a beast that got caught with a perfect shot I’m all good and will be back with adjustments that will prevent that from ever happening again! So today I thank god I was not injured In The fight , I still have a iron jaw and a lion heart and a sober mind. You doubters you gonna doubt it’s what do

A post shared by Diego Sanchez (@diegonightmaresanchezufc) on

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen’s Top 10 Reasons to Fight ...

Apr 26, 2017No Comments15 Views

Chael Sonnen has 10 solid reasons why he wants to fight Wandelei Silva.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre: It’...

Georges St-Pierre has been there and done that. He

Apr 26, 2017
Chael Sonnen UFC 148 workout

Will ESPN’s Massive L...

News that ESPN was laying off more than 100

Apr 26, 2017
Sid Bice - Titan FC 38

Sid Bice Plans to Outclass ...

Sid Bice (6-1) takes on veteran Cody Land (14-8)

Apr 26, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA