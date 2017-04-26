Want Diego Sanchez to Retire? Shut Your Mouth Right Now

Diego Sanchez has found it difficult trying to get back into UFC title contention over the past few years, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to hang up his gloves.

Following a knockout loss to Al Iaquinta at UFC Fight Night 108 on Saturday, many people have been weighing in on whether or not it is time for Sanchez to call it a career.

For those who doubt him, Sanchez has a simple message. “You’re not me, so just shut your mouths right now.”

After losing to Iaquinta, it appears Sanchez didn’t even let retirement cross his mind. He’s made a career of providing exciting fights for fans and is intent on continuing to do so.

“I choose to believe in my dream! I am confident, I am experienced, I am still very healthy, young for my physical age and more driven and hungry for success than ever,” said the 35-year-old winner of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. “So I choose to continue to roar like a lion for the lord Jesus and do what I do and that’s fight on!”

TRENDING > Al Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram