Wanderlei Silva Put Hands On Chael Sonnen at Bellator NYC Presser

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

As hard as Bellator officials tried to keep Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva apart as they faced off at Thursday’s Bellator NYC press conference in New York, they couldn’t stop Silva from putting hands on Sonnen.

