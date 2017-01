Walt Harris Executes Finishing KO Combo (UFC Phoenix Fight Highlights)

Right hook + Knee + Straight left = FINISH HIM!!! @TheBigTicket205 w/ a HUGE KO!!! What a start to #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/GtW5RiGw1A — #UFCPhoenix (@ufc) January 16, 2017



(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch as Walt Harris executes a flawless knockout combination to perfection, as he takes out Chase Sherman at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix.

