Vuyisile Colossa Return Heads ONE: Dynasty of Heroes Fight Announcements

Vuyisile Colossa will return to the ONE Championship cage after a four-year absence to face top welterweight contender Luis Santos. The South African fought on the promotion’s inaugural card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be competing in the same venue on May 26.

In total, five fights were announced for the ONE: Dynasty of Heroes card on Monday, including three female bouts. Colossa (9-5) is a multiple time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, who has beaten the likes of Caros Fodor and Kotetsu Boku.

The South African brings world class striking into the cage, but will be taking on a Brazilian with 36 knockout wins on his record. Santos (63-9-1-1) is perhaps best known for the saga with Ben Askren, in which two title fights were booked but aborted either before or during the bout.

However, he earned that title shot on the back of seven straight stoppage wins and is renowned for his devastating kicks and knees. ‘Sapo’ is coming off a slightly lackluster decision win over former middleweight champion Igor Svirid. He will be looking to make a statement of intent against an opponent who has spent the majority of his career campaigning at lightweight.

Another former titleholder will be in action when Muay Thai veteran Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (6-2) takes on Indonesia’s Adrian Matheis (2-2). The Thai was ONE Championship’s inaugural strawweight champion, but is now looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses.

In the flyweight division, Tiffany Teo (5-0) will be looking to continue on her quest to become the first Singaporean born fighter to challenge for a ONE Championship belt. She will be looking for a third straight win for the promotion when she faces American Rebecca Heintzman (2-2).

Another Singaporean on the card is Amir Khan (6-2). The 22-year-old is riding a streak of three straight stoppage wins and will be looking to continue this fine vein of form against former SFL lightweight champion Rajinder Singh Meena (8-5).

The final fight announced on Monday features a strawweight who has already proved a big hit in Thailand. Rike Ishige (1-0) is one of the more photogenic fighters on the ONE Championship roster. After a successful debut in Bangkok earlier this year, she returns to the cage to face Jomary Torres (1-0) of the Philippines.

