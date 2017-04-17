HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredExpect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Stakes Claim as Best Champion Ever (UFC on FOX 24 Results)

UFC on FOX 24 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Live Results and Fight Stats

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Wants a Fight or Her UFC Release

Vuyisile Colossa Return Heads ONE: Dynasty of Heroes Fight Announcements

April 17, 2017
No Comments

Vuyisile Colossa will return to the ONE Championship cage after a four-year absence to face top welterweight contender Luis Santos. The South African fought on the promotion’s inaugural card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be competing in the same venue on May 26.

In total, five fights were announced for the ONE: Dynasty of Heroes card on Monday, including three female bouts. Colossa (9-5) is a multiple time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, who has beaten the likes of Caros Fodor and Kotetsu Boku.

Vuyisile ColossaThe South African brings world class striking into the cage, but will be taking on a Brazilian with 36 knockout wins on his record. Santos (63-9-1-1) is perhaps best known for the saga with Ben Askren, in which two title fights were booked but aborted either before or during the bout.

However, he earned that title shot on the back of seven straight stoppage wins and is renowned for his devastating kicks and knees. ‘Sapo’ is coming off a slightly lackluster decision win over former middleweight champion Igor Svirid. He will be looking to make a statement of intent against an opponent who has spent the majority of his career campaigning at lightweight.

Another former titleholder will be in action when Muay Thai veteran Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (6-2) takes on Indonesia’s Adrian Matheis (2-2). The Thai was ONE Championship’s inaugural strawweight champion, but is now looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses.

In the flyweight division, Tiffany Teo (5-0) will be looking to continue on her quest to become the first Singaporean born fighter to challenge for a ONE Championship belt. She will be looking for a third straight win for the promotion when she faces American Rebecca Heintzman (2-2).

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas Wants Title Shot Next

Another Singaporean on the card is Amir Khan (6-2). The 22-year-old is riding a streak of three straight stoppage wins and will be looking to continue this fine vein of form against former SFL lightweight champion Rajinder Singh Meena (8-5).

The final fight announced on Monday features a strawweight who has already proved a big hit in Thailand. Rike Ishige (1-0) is one of the more photogenic fighters on the ONE Championship roster. After a successful debut in Bangkok earlier this year, she returns to the cage to face Jomary Torres (1-0) of the Philippines. 

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Jon Jones - UFC 200

Expect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

Apr 17, 20172 Comments37 Views

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' suspension ends in July. The once top pound-for-pound fighter in the world is expected to return later this year.

Justin Edwards Grateful for...

Justin Edwards appeared on season 13 of The Ultimate

Apr 16, 2017

Artem Lobov Bests Chris Avi...

Watch Artem Lobov defeat Chris Avila when the two

Apr 16, 2017
UFC 210 thrill and agony - Chris Weidman

Emotions Run High Amidst Co...

Emotions were running high all around at UFC 210

Apr 16, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA