Vote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

January 7, 2017
No Comments

It’s been another wild and crazy year in the world of MMA.

There have been surprising performances from fighters that we’d never expect, new stars emerging, outlandish upsets, stunning submissions, and brutal knockouts. But which fighters and performances were the best of 2016?

MMAWeekly.com is giving you, the reader, the opportunity to decide the best of the best for 2016 in mixed martial arts.

Make your voice heard! Vote by making your choices for your favorites of the year in the poll below and voice your opinion in the comments section further down the page. State your case, lobby for your choices, or simply debate with other voters!

 

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg Issues Farewell Statement to UF...

Jan 07, 20171 Comment31 Views

After two decades, Mike Goldberg is no longer manning the mic for the UFC. He issued a farewell statement late Friday night.

UFC Fight Night 103 Rodriguez vs Penn

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodrig...

UFC Fight Night 103: Yair Rodriguez vs BJ Penn

Jan 07, 2017
Cris Cyborg

With Cris Cyborg’s An...

With Invicta FC champ Cris Cyborg sidelined to deal

Jan 06, 2017
Bryan Caraway

Bryan Caraway Explains Inju...

Fifth-ranked bantamweight Bryan Caraway details the injury that forced

Jan 06, 2017
               

